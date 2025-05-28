Trump Urges Israel to Delay Iran Strike: Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay any military action against Iran. The suggestion aims to allow the U.S. administration more time to progress on a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

In a statement to reporters at the White House, Trump remarked, "I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution." His comments highlight the sensitive timing of U.S.-Iran negotiations as efforts to address Tehran's rapidly evolving nuclear program continue.

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog, has noted that while the outcome remains uncertain, the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States are a positive sign.