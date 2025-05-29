Elon Musk Departs Trump Administration Amid Controversy

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is departing from his role within the Trump administration, as confirmed by a White House official.

Musk's 130-day stint as part of the Department of Government Efficiency is set to conclude, with the White House acknowledging his exit begins immediately.

Musk, who had been granted significant authority by Trump, has faced criticism from investors and has voiced his disapproval of recent GOP spending legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)