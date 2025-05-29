Elon Musk Departs Trump Administration Amid Controversy
Elon Musk is leaving his role in the Trump administration after serving as a special government employee for 130 days. Despite efforts to shrink the federal workforce and criticism of GOP budget plans, Musk's departure follows investor protests and his expressed disappointment in Republican spending policies.
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is departing from his role within the Trump administration, as confirmed by a White House official.
Musk's 130-day stint as part of the Department of Government Efficiency is set to conclude, with the White House acknowledging his exit begins immediately.
Musk, who had been granted significant authority by Trump, has faced criticism from investors and has voiced his disapproval of recent GOP spending legislation.
