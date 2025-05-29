BJP Leader Slams Congress's Terrorism Claims: A Political Row Intensifies

In a heated political exchange, Telangana BJP leader N Ramachander Rao vehemently challenged Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's assertions regarding terrorism. Rao castigated the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's comments, describing them as 'foolish' and highlighting the broader national suffering caused by terrorist activities.

Rao emphasized that the sacrifice made by armed forces in combating terror threats transcends political affiliations, accusing Baghel of attempting to dilute the country's unified stance against terrorism. He reiterated that terrorism and extremism do not discriminate based on party, religion, or politics, affecting the entire nation.

The controversy emerged following Baghel's claims that Congress had suffered the most from terrorism, with Rao arguing that such statements only serve to undermine India's anti-terrorism efforts. As Congress faces political setbacks, Rao accused them of frustration and criticized attempts to insult national defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)