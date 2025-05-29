Left Menu

Parliament Special Session Sparks Political Controversy

The Congress accuses the government of planning a Parliament session to commemorate the Emergency's 50th anniversary, distracting from pressing issues like terrorism and Indo-Pak relations. Criticism arises as India and Pakistan's tensions ease after U.S.-mediated talks, highlighting unresolved national security matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:29 IST
Parliament Special Session Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has criticized the government for reportedly planning a special session of Parliament next month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. This move, the Congress claims, is a diversion tactic from addressing urgent national security issues, including terrorism and India's strategic relations with Pakistan.

Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh accused the administration of focusing more on challenging the Congress rather than targeting Pakistan and terrorists. He highlighted the government's inaction on convening an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned the Prime Minister's silence on international diplomatic matters.

Meanwhile, tensions between India and Pakistan have reportedly eased following intense military exchanges and subsequent U.S.-mediated talks, prompting further critique from the Congress about the government's foreign policy handling and its domestic political priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025