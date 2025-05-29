Parliament Special Session Sparks Political Controversy

The Congress has criticized the government for reportedly planning a special session of Parliament next month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. This move, the Congress claims, is a diversion tactic from addressing urgent national security issues, including terrorism and India's strategic relations with Pakistan.

Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh accused the administration of focusing more on challenging the Congress rather than targeting Pakistan and terrorists. He highlighted the government's inaction on convening an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned the Prime Minister's silence on international diplomatic matters.

Meanwhile, tensions between India and Pakistan have reportedly eased following intense military exchanges and subsequent U.S.-mediated talks, prompting further critique from the Congress about the government's foreign policy handling and its domestic political priorities.

