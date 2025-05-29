Congress Cites VP's Farmer Remarks to Critique Modi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent remarks on the critical need to enhance farmer incomes have sparked commentary from the Congress party. At the heart of the discourse, Congress suggests the Modi government should heed Dhankhar's serious concerns instead of using slogans and film dialogues as governance tools.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, lamented the government's tendency to overlook Dhankhar, despite his sensible advocation for farmers. Dhankhar emphasized that a genuinely developed India is not solely defined by economic rankings but by elevating citizen incomes eightfold.

Additionally, Dhankhar supported direct benefit transfer in fertilizer subsidies, akin to the US system, and suggested that inflation be considered in farmer aid discussions. His pleas, however, continue to be largely disregarded, drawing criticism from Congress towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.