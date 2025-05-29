Left Menu

Congress Cites VP's Farmer Remarks to Critique Modi

The Congress has highlighted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks on farmers to critique the Modi government, suggesting serious attention to his concerns. Dhankhar's push for increased farmer income is central to achieving a developed India, as he urges for greater involvement in agriculture and animal husbandry, despite being overlooked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:38 IST
Congress Cites VP's Farmer Remarks to Critique Modi
Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent remarks on the critical need to enhance farmer incomes have sparked commentary from the Congress party. At the heart of the discourse, Congress suggests the Modi government should heed Dhankhar's serious concerns instead of using slogans and film dialogues as governance tools.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, lamented the government's tendency to overlook Dhankhar, despite his sensible advocation for farmers. Dhankhar emphasized that a genuinely developed India is not solely defined by economic rankings but by elevating citizen incomes eightfold.

Additionally, Dhankhar supported direct benefit transfer in fertilizer subsidies, akin to the US system, and suggested that inflation be considered in farmer aid discussions. His pleas, however, continue to be largely disregarded, drawing criticism from Congress towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025