BJP Accuses Congress as Rajasthan Employee Detained for Espionage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of Congress following the detention of Shakur Khan, a government employee in Rajasthan, on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Khan, detained by an intelligence team in Jaisalmer, was found with phone contacts linked to Pakistan, according to BJP IT chief Amit Malviya.

Congress remains silent on the accusations, as BJP figures claim Khan shared confidential border information with Pakistani officials while serving as an aide to a former Congress minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)