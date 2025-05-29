Modi's Scathing Critique of TMC: Calls for Change in West Bengal Governance

In a fierce critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the ongoing violence and corruption under the TMC government in West Bengal. Speaking in Alipurduar, Modi emphasized that citizens are eager for reform, with communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda underscoring the regime's failures. He called for a shift in governance ahead of the state elections.

Highlighting five major crises plaguing Bengal, Modi pointed to the violence, insecurity among women, youth unemployment, systemic corruption, and self-serving politics of the TMC. He claimed these issues strip the poor of their rights, and accused the party of neglecting tribal welfare, citing their absence from NITI Aayog meetings as a sign of misplaced priorities.

Modi criticized the TMC over a multi-crore teacher recruitment scam and the lack of road development under central schemes. He underscored the party's animosity towards tribal communities, pointing to its opposition to the central government's tribal-friendly initiatives, including the presidency nomination of Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)