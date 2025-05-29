Left Menu

Congress Rallies Behind Ashu for Ludhiana West Victory

The Congress party united in support of candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, with key leaders in attendance. Confidence was high as senior party members motivated workers to ensure victory against opposition parties like AAP and BJP. Polling will occur on June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:23 IST
In a show of unity, the Congress Party demonstrated significant support for Bharat Bhushan Ashu, their candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Senior leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, attended the nomination filing.

During the event, confidence was expressed by Baghel, highlighting the enthusiasm among party workers as a sign of an impending victory. Warring congratulated Ashu and encouraged the party members to approach this election as if it were their personal battle, promising a shared triumph.

Ashu acknowledged the backing of party leadership at both the state and central levels. He boldly criticized the opposition, questioning the absence of their state leaders, while his wife, Mamta Ashu, filed papers as his covering nominee. The Ludhiana West seat became vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, with elections scheduled for June 19 and results on June 23.

