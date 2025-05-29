Congress Rallies Behind Ashu for Ludhiana West Victory
The Congress party united in support of candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, with key leaders in attendance. Confidence was high as senior party members motivated workers to ensure victory against opposition parties like AAP and BJP. Polling will occur on June 19.
- Country:
- India
In a show of unity, the Congress Party demonstrated significant support for Bharat Bhushan Ashu, their candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Senior leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, attended the nomination filing.
During the event, confidence was expressed by Baghel, highlighting the enthusiasm among party workers as a sign of an impending victory. Warring congratulated Ashu and encouraged the party members to approach this election as if it were their personal battle, promising a shared triumph.
Ashu acknowledged the backing of party leadership at both the state and central levels. He boldly criticized the opposition, questioning the absence of their state leaders, while his wife, Mamta Ashu, filed papers as his covering nominee. The Ludhiana West seat became vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, with elections scheduled for June 19 and results on June 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Fee Hike Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Collusion with Private Schools
Controversy Over 'Rangla Punjab': AAP's Vision Criticized Amid Tragedy
Election Commission Engages with AAP Leadership on Electoral Concerns
AAP Blames BJP for Unprecedented Delhi Air Pollution Crisis
Election Commission Engages with AAP to Strengthen Democratic Processes