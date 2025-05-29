Left Menu

Trade Talks or Tactical Truce?

India denied trade discussions with the US were part of negotiations during military clashes with Pakistan, contradicting US claims that President Trump's trade offer prevented a full-scale war. India maintains the ceasefire was reached through direct talks between both nations' military leaders.

  • India

India has officially denied claims that trade discussions with the United States were part of negotiations during recent military clashes with Pakistan, countering US assertions that President Donald Trump's trade offer prevented a larger conflict.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs made clear that the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both India and Pakistan. India's operation, in response to a previous attack, initiated conversations with the US, but trade was reportedly never on the table.

These claims arose as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified in a New York court, linking President Trump's tariff policies with diplomatic maneuvers. However, a US court has deemed most of Trump's tariff strategies illegal, complicating international diplomatic trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

