Luis Montenegro Takes the Helm Amid Political Shift in Portugal

Portugal's political terrain witnessed a significant shift as President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa appointed Luis Montenegro as prime minister once again. This decision follows a snap national election held on May 18 in which Montenegro's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) emerged victoriously.

The AD secured 91 seats in the 230-seat parliament, marking an increase from the previous legislature, though not a complete majority. Meanwhile, far-right Chega has overshadowed the Socialist Party (PS) as the principal opposition, gaining 60 seats compared to PS's 58 following its poorest performance in four decades.

While Montenegro's election was clouded by a failed vote of confidence over family consultancy dealings, his reappointment suggests a new dawn for Portugal's governance. Analysts predict the Socialist Party may show more alignment with AD policies, potentially ensuring a smoother legislative path.