Israel Endorses U.S. Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza

In a collaborative diplomatic effort, Israel has officially approved a U.S. ceasefire proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.

President Donald Trump, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, forwarded the proposed ceasefire to the Palestinian Hamas group, following Israel's endorsement. Leavitt expressed optimism about the potential cessation of hostilities and the safe return of hostages.

When queried about Hamas's response to the proposal, Leavitt indicated uncertainty, stating, 'Not to my knowledge.'

