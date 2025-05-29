Israel Endorses U.S. Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza
Israel has approved a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza before it was presented to Hamas. Despite Israel's approval, it remains unclear if Hamas has accepted the proposal. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt expressed hope for the ceasefire to succeed, enabling the return of hostages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:35 IST
In a collaborative diplomatic effort, Israel has officially approved a U.S. ceasefire proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.
President Donald Trump, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, forwarded the proposed ceasefire to the Palestinian Hamas group, following Israel's endorsement. Leavitt expressed optimism about the potential cessation of hostilities and the safe return of hostages.
When queried about Hamas's response to the proposal, Leavitt indicated uncertainty, stating, 'Not to my knowledge.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- U.S.
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Hamas
- White House
- Karoline Leavitt
- Donald Trump
- Steve Witkoff
- hostages
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cristeta Comerford: The Culinary Journey of a White House Legend
Operation Gideon's Chariot: IDF's Strategic Push Against Hamas
Escalation and Crisis: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies
Israel says its military has launched a new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release hostages, reports AP.
White House Clashes with Moody's After U.S. Credit Downgrade