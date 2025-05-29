Left Menu

Israel Endorses U.S. Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza

Israel has approved a U.S.-proposed ceasefire for Gaza before it was presented to Hamas. Despite Israel's approval, it remains unclear if Hamas has accepted the proposal. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt expressed hope for the ceasefire to succeed, enabling the return of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:35 IST
Israel Endorses U.S. Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a collaborative diplomatic effort, Israel has officially approved a U.S. ceasefire proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday.

President Donald Trump, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, forwarded the proposed ceasefire to the Palestinian Hamas group, following Israel's endorsement. Leavitt expressed optimism about the potential cessation of hostilities and the safe return of hostages.

When queried about Hamas's response to the proposal, Leavitt indicated uncertainty, stating, 'Not to my knowledge.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025