In a move rekindling tensions within Georgia, authorities have detained Nika Melia, an opposition leader and member of the Coalition for Change party. This development represents the second recent detention of political figures vocally opposing the current government's perceived pro-Russian shift.

The Coalition for Change, Georgia's most significant opposition alliance, allegations suggest an increase in authoritarian tendencies under the ruling Georgian Dream party. Last week, fellow opposition leader Zurab Japaridze, who declined to participate in a parliamentary inquiry regarding former President Mikheil Saakashvili, was similarly detained, further intensifying the political landscape.

Despite winning contested elections amid accusations of election fraud, Georgian Dream maintains its EU membership ambitions. The controversial political climate has incited large protests, as citizens demand clarity on Georgia's direction, finding themselves between European aspirations and historical ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)