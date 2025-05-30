Karnataka's Communal Tensions: A Call for Peace Amidst Political Turmoil
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other state leaders express concern over rising communal violence in the coastal region. Efforts to restore peace are underway, but political tensions complicate resolution. Business hesitancy and youth migration further exacerbate the situation, while a new task force aims to curb unrest.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has voiced deep concerns over the recent communal violence that has disrupted the coastal region. Addressing the press at Vidhana Soudha and Palace Grounds, Shivakumar warned of the extensive repercussions the conflict could have for Karnataka.
Shivakumar highlighted a brutal incident in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada district, where a pickup driver was murdered, intensifying local unrest. He stressed the significance of fostering communal harmony, urging political parties, including BJP, to comprehend the situation's gravity.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Gundu Rao, cabinet minister and district in-charge, announced the establishment of a 'Communal Violence Prevention Force' to counter such disruptive elements. Rao criticized political motives that deepen communal divides, condemning 'vested interests' for destabilizing the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
