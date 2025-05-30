Zelensky Accuses Russia of Sabotaging Istanbul Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russia for attempting to derail upcoming peace talks in Istanbul. He emphasized the necessity of a clear agenda and preparation for meaningful negotiations. Ukraine insists on Russia presenting its peace proposal prior to the discussions scheduled for June 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:53 IST
In a pointed statement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately undermining the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2.
Zelensky emphasized that for any meeting to be productive, a clear agenda and proper preparation are essential, expressing concerns about Russia's intentions.
He highlighted Ukraine's demand for Moscow to present its memorandum for peace in advance of the negotiations, a step that Kyiv views as critical for the talks' success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
