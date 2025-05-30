Zelensky Accuses Russia of Sabotaging Istanbul Peace Talks

In a pointed statement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately undermining the upcoming peace talks in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2.

Zelensky emphasized that for any meeting to be productive, a clear agenda and proper preparation are essential, expressing concerns about Russia's intentions.

He highlighted Ukraine's demand for Moscow to present its memorandum for peace in advance of the negotiations, a step that Kyiv views as critical for the talks' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)