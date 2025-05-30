Trump Secures U.S. Leadership Role in NATO Amid Europe's Defense Uncertainty

President Donald Trump has opted to maintain the traditional role of a U.S. general leading NATO, three U.S. officials, a Western official, and a NATO source disclosed, even as the U.S. nudges European allies to shoulder more of their security responsibilities.

Trump conveyed the decision privately to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a Western official revealed under the condition of anonymity. Neither the Pentagon, White House, nor NATO provided immediate comments on the matter.

The move alleviates concerns among European NATO allies and some Republicans fearing a withdrawal of U.S. military leadership amidst America's focus shift toward Asia and homeland security. Discussions around potential troop reductions in Europe proceed as a new U.S. nominee for the Supreme Allied Commander Europe is anticipated.