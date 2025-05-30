Left Menu

Political Clash in Bengal: Mamata Hits Back at Modi's Accusations

Following accusations from Prime Minister Modi about violence and corruption in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refutes these claims, labeling them politically motivated. Banerjee highlights her government's achievements in Alipurduar, asserting significant development in infrastructure and social schemes, while accusing Modi of spreading misinformation for narrow political gains.

Political Clash in Bengal: Mamata Hits Back at Modi's Accusations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of fostering violence and corruption. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refuted these allegations as 'vicious and false,' describing them as politically motivated for narrow power gains.

Banerjee, in a social media post, accused the Prime Minister of spreading 'blatant untruths' about her government. She highlighted significant development achievements in Alipurduar, including infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes, which she claims benefit all residents without bias.

Banerjee enumerated various administrative initiatives, such as establishing Alipurduar as the state's 20th district and implementing social schemes benefiting tens of thousands. She also mentioned the reopening of tea estates, the construction of houses, and the development of industrial parks, aimed at boosting local employment and economy.

