Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leaders Detained Amid Protests

Georgian authorities have detained a second opposition leader, Nika Melia, amid ongoing protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party. The unrest follows allegations of vote-rigging in the country's recent parliamentary elections and charges of democratic regression. Demonstrators in Tbilisi demand new elections and the release of opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgian law enforcement detained Nika Melia, a prominent opposition leader, adding to the ongoing political turmoil in the South Caucasus nation. This marks the second arrest of an opposition figure in recent days, as protesters continue their stand against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Nika Melia, a well-known advocate for the pro-Western Coalition for Change, was taken into custody under charges of verbally insulting an officer. His arrest follows that of Zurab Japaridze, head of Girchi - More Freedom party, who was detained after declining to testify in a commission deemed politically motivated by the opposition.

The political crisis has intensified with nightly demonstrations in Tbilisi. Protesters contest the results of the October parliamentary elections, claiming interference and manipulation. European leaders have criticized the Georgian government for its approach, citing concerns over democratic standards and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

