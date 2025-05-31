Chaos in Balochistan: Separatists Launch Bold Assault

Dozens of armed separatists launched a daring raid on a secure zone in Sorab, a southwestern city in Pakistan, officials reported. The attack resulted in the death of local government official Hidayat Buledi and significant property damage, including the looting of a bank.

Local police chief Hafeez Ullah confirmed that Buledi was killed while attempting to defend women and children trapped in his burning residence. The Baloch Liberation Army, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., claimed responsibility for the event, asserting they took control of key government sites. Ullah, however, maintained that the insurgents fled following a robust response from security forces.

The attack drew condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who lambasted the violence against civilians, notably women and children. Sorab's strategic location along a vital China-Pakistan trade corridor highlights the area's significance amid ongoing regional tensions.