Chaos in Balochistan: Separatists Launch Bold Assault
Armed separatists seized a high-security area in southwestern Pakistan's city, Sorab, killing a local official, Hidayat Buledi, and burning his home. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed the attack, while authorities refuted their control of government buildings. The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, part of a critical trade route.
Dozens of armed separatists launched a daring raid on a secure zone in Sorab, a southwestern city in Pakistan, officials reported. The attack resulted in the death of local government official Hidayat Buledi and significant property damage, including the looting of a bank.
Local police chief Hafeez Ullah confirmed that Buledi was killed while attempting to defend women and children trapped in his burning residence. The Baloch Liberation Army, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., claimed responsibility for the event, asserting they took control of key government sites. Ullah, however, maintained that the insurgents fled following a robust response from security forces.
The attack drew condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who lambasted the violence against civilians, notably women and children. Sorab's strategic location along a vital China-Pakistan trade corridor highlights the area's significance amid ongoing regional tensions.
