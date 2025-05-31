Pardon Potential: Trump's Consideration for Diddy Amid Legal Turmoil

During a White House press conference, President Donald Trump discussed the potential of pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs amidst his criminal sex trafficking trial. Though no formal request has been made, Trump asserted he would consider the facts of the case before deciding.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy prompted Trump's remarks by reminding him of his past friendship with Combs, citing a 2012 "Celebrity Apprentice" episode. Trump acknowledged that while he hadn't closely followed the trial, the case had received significant media attention. Under his administration, Trump has pardoned numerous individuals, diverging from previous presidential traditions.

Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, faces severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. If convicted, he could face life in prison. The hip-hop mogul's career and reputation have been critically damaged by the allegations and pending legal outcomes.