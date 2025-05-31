Left Menu

The Looming Threat: U.S. Defense Chief Calls for Increased Indo-Pacific Defense Spending

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warns of a real and imminent threat from China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to bolster defense spending. Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth stresses the necessity of preparing for potential Chinese aggression, particularly concerning Taiwan, while also addressing defense spending among European allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 07:58 IST
Pete Hegseth

At the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stark warning about China's growing military threat, urging Indo-Pacific nations to increase their defense spending.

This comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with China intensifying military drills. Hegseth emphasized the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific to U.S. policy under the Trump administration.

While his remarks resonated with the need for heightened preparedness against Chinese actions, his call for increased spending has met mixed reactions, sparking debates among allies about the balance of military commitments between Europe and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

