The Looming Threat: U.S. Defense Chief Calls for Increased Indo-Pacific Defense Spending

At the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stark warning about China's growing military threat, urging Indo-Pacific nations to increase their defense spending.

This comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with China intensifying military drills. Hegseth emphasized the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific to U.S. policy under the Trump administration.

While his remarks resonated with the need for heightened preparedness against Chinese actions, his call for increased spending has met mixed reactions, sparking debates among allies about the balance of military commitments between Europe and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)