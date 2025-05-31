US Defense Secretary Addresses Growing China Threat in Indo-Pacific

In a forceful address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured allies in the Indo-Pacific region, promising that they will not face China's mounting military and economic pressure alone. However, he urged these nations to enhance their own defense capabilities.

Hegseth highlighted China's aggressive moves towards Taiwan and its wider ambitions, including influence over the Panama Canal. He called for a collective defense strategy, encouraging countries to contribute more significantly, akin to European defense spending.

Despite past commitments, US focus has often shifted to other geopolitical theatres. Hegseth asserted the need for a strategic network of allies and partners, emphasizing that China's economic strategies could complicate defense collaborations in times of tension.