Bangladesh Supreme Court Revives Jamaat's Political Future

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has ruled in favor of restoring the political registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, a right-wing party, after eight months since the interim government lifted its ban. This pivotal decision allows Jamaat to potentially participate in upcoming national elections.

The order, delivered by the Supreme Court's Appellate Division under Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, leaves the decision on whether Jamaat can use its traditional 'scale' symbol for elections to the Election Commission. Previously, Jamaat's registration was canceled in December 2018, pursuant to a High Court resolution condemning the party for its opposition to Bangladesh's 1971 independence.

The landmark ruling arrives shortly after a death row convict and key Jamaat leader, ATM Azharul Islam, was released, drawing responses and signifying potential shifts in the country's political climate. Meanwhile, with the Awami League disbanded, BNP, led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has taken a central role in politics, maintaining a cautious distance from its one-time ally, Jamaat.

