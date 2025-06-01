Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor and Waqf Amendment Act

In a fiery address, Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing her of engaging in appeasement politics.

Amit Shah alleged that the Murshidabad riots, which erupted amid protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, were state-sponsored, claiming complicity from senior TMC leaders.

The Home Minister also charged the TMC government with hindering national security efforts, including restraining the deployment of BSF during the riots and allowing illegal cross-border movements to persist.