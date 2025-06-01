Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor and Waqf Amendment Act

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act, calling her actions appeasement politics. He alleged the Murshidabad riots were state-sponsored and accused the TMC of obstructing national security efforts and facilitating illegal cross-border movements.

Updated: 01-06-2025 17:44 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor and Waqf Amendment Act
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing her of engaging in appeasement politics.

Amit Shah alleged that the Murshidabad riots, which erupted amid protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, were state-sponsored, claiming complicity from senior TMC leaders.

The Home Minister also charged the TMC government with hindering national security efforts, including restraining the deployment of BSF during the riots and allowing illegal cross-border movements to persist.

