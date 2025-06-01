Ukrainian Drone Strike: A Significant Blow to Russian Airpower
A Ukrainian security official reported the destruction of over 40 Russian planes in a drone attack within Russia. The operation, which took over a year and a half to plan, was directly overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In a significant military development, a Ukrainian security official announced the successful destruction of more than 40 Russian planes through a sophisticated drone attack. This operation marks a notable advancement in Ukraine's defense strategy within Russian territory.
The attack, executed after extensive planning and coordination, reflects Ukraine's growing tactical prowess in modern warfare. The official, requesting anonymity to divulge strategic details, emphasized the long-term planning that spanned over a year and a half.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally supervised the operation, underscoring its importance in the broader context of the conflict. The incident may significantly impact Russia's aerial capabilities and shift the dynamics of the ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
