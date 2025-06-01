Trump and Xi Poised for Crucial Trade Talks Amid U.S.-China Mineral Dispute

The U.S. and China are on the verge of pivotal discussions amid growing tensions over trade agreements concerning critical minerals. U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent anticipates an imminent dialogue between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to address these pressing issues.

President Trump has accused China of not adhering to a prior agreement with the United States, which aimed to reduce tariffs and relax trade barriers on essential minerals. Bessent emphasized the impact of China's actions on the industrial supply chains of major economies like India and Europe during an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."

While speculation looms over the motives behind China's current stance, Bessent expressed confidence that a forthcoming conversation between Trump and Xi would help resolve the concerns. According to Bessent, such a call may occur soon as both nations strive to restore reliable trade practices.