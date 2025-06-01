Left Menu

Rising Tensions: India and Pakistan Clash at Defence Forum

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Indian and Pakistani military leaders shared differing perspectives amidst heightened tensions. The meeting occurred after India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliation following the Pahalgam attack. Discussions touched on regional stability, terrorism, and the escalation of military clashes.

Updated: 01-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:51 IST
  • Singapore

Top military officials from India and Pakistan expressed divergent perspectives at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, against a backdrop of heightened tensions following a recent military confrontation. The forum, regarded as Asia's premier defence meet, captured global attention amidst these growing regional strains.

The discourse unfolded after India initiated Operation Sindoor, a military response aimed at dismantling terror infrastructures in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The retaliation led to a brief military escalation ending in ceasefire, with both nations voicing stern warnings and strategic insights.

Discussions also covered broader regional stability, counter-terrorism strategies, and the potential for further escalation. While both sides exchanged delegations globally to bolster support, the specter of unconventional warfare, including the possible use of nuclear arsenal, lingered over the discussions.

