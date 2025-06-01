Rising Tensions: India and Pakistan Clash at Defence Forum

Top military officials from India and Pakistan expressed divergent perspectives at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, against a backdrop of heightened tensions following a recent military confrontation. The forum, regarded as Asia's premier defence meet, captured global attention amidst these growing regional strains.

The discourse unfolded after India initiated Operation Sindoor, a military response aimed at dismantling terror infrastructures in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The retaliation led to a brief military escalation ending in ceasefire, with both nations voicing stern warnings and strategic insights.

Discussions also covered broader regional stability, counter-terrorism strategies, and the potential for further escalation. While both sides exchanged delegations globally to bolster support, the specter of unconventional warfare, including the possible use of nuclear arsenal, lingered over the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)