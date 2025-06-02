South Korea's Presidential Showdown: Voters Seek Stability Amid Political Unrest
South Koreans vote in the country's 21st presidential election, seeking political stability after turmoil. The election features a single-round system, with Lee Jae-myung leading polls. With 44.39 million eligible voters, the process involves transparent security measures. Early voting participation grows, with results expected on June 4.
On June 3, South Koreans cast their votes in the 21st presidential election, aiming to restore political stability amid months of upheaval. The election follows former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law. Voting takes place in a single round, with the highest vote-getter serving a five-year term.
Currently, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party leads with 49% support, as per a Gallup Korea poll. His closest competitor is Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with 35%, followed by New Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok at 11%. The absence of female candidates marks a first since 2007.
The election involves 44.39 million eligible voters, with a transparent process underscored by security measures, including CCTV monitoring of ballot storage. Early voting saw 34.74% participation, with results likely by June 4 and the inauguration of the new president soon after.
