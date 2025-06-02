Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Northeast Flood Crisis
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for its handling of floods in northeastern India, urging Prime Minister Modi to utilize the PM CARES Fund for relief efforts. Kharge highlighted unfulfilled promises of making Assam flood-free and called for action amid the dire flood situation in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government for its response to the flood crisis engulfing northeastern states.
In a pointed critique, Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of failing to deliver on his 2016 promise to make Assam flood-free, underscoring the severe impact on states like Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.
He called on Congress members to assist in relief efforts and urged the release of funds from the PM CARES Fund to aid those affected by the floods.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP's 'Trouble Engine' Governance in Assam
Assam Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Preparedness
Assam and Nagaland: Building Bridges Along a 512.1-km Divide
Assam's Crackdown: Arrests Surge in Anti-National Operation
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on ISI's invitation, we have documentary evidence to support claim: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.