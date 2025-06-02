Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Northeast Flood Crisis

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government for its response to the flood crisis engulfing northeastern states.

In a pointed critique, Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of failing to deliver on his 2016 promise to make Assam flood-free, underscoring the severe impact on states like Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

He called on Congress members to assist in relief efforts and urged the release of funds from the PM CARES Fund to aid those affected by the floods.