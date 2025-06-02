Britain Boosts Defence with Submarine Expansion Amid Rising Russian Threat

Britain is set to expand its fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines as part of an extensive defence review. The initiative is aimed at preparing the country to confront modern warfare challenges, including the ongoing threat from Russia.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the plan to rebuild the UK's military capabilities, following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to take greater responsibility for its security. He pledged to reverse the military decline since the Cold War and stressed the importance of warfighting readiness.

The defence review, led by George Robertson and Fiona Hill, proposes 62 recommendations, including building new munitions plants and enhancing cyber capabilities. A significant portion of the budget will also be allocated to develop next-generation attack submarines under the AUKUS security partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)