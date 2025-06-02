Left Menu

Britain Boosts Defence with Submarine Expansion Amid Rising Russian Threat

Britain plans to expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet to counter the threat from Russia, outlined in a forthcoming Strategic Defence Review. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to enhance military readiness and reverse past declines, increasing defence spending significantly and bolstering job creation within the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:09 IST
Britain Boosts Defence with Submarine Expansion Amid Rising Russian Threat
Britain is set to expand its fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines as part of an extensive defence review. The initiative is aimed at preparing the country to confront modern warfare challenges, including the ongoing threat from Russia.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the plan to rebuild the UK's military capabilities, following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to take greater responsibility for its security. He pledged to reverse the military decline since the Cold War and stressed the importance of warfighting readiness.

The defence review, led by George Robertson and Fiona Hill, proposes 62 recommendations, including building new munitions plants and enhancing cyber capabilities. A significant portion of the budget will also be allocated to develop next-generation attack submarines under the AUKUS security partnership.

