Nadda asks BJP workers to provide assistance to flood-hit people in northeast

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he has directed the party workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected by continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern states.

He also requested the people in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories issued by local authorities.

''Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states. I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines,'' Nadda said in a post on X.

''I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,'' he added.

The flood situation in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is grim after heavy rainfall in several parts.

