Left Menu

Nadda asks BJP workers to provide assistance to flood-hit people in northeast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:35 IST
Nadda asks BJP workers to provide assistance to flood-hit people in northeast
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he has directed the party workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected by continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern states.

He also requested the people in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories issued by local authorities.

''Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states. I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines,'' Nadda said in a post on X.

''I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,'' he added.

The flood situation in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is grim after heavy rainfall in several parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025