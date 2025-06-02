Nadda asks BJP workers to provide assistance to flood-hit people in northeast
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he has directed the party workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected by continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern states.
He also requested the people in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories issued by local authorities.
''Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states. I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines,'' Nadda said in a post on X.
''I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,'' he added.
The flood situation in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is grim after heavy rainfall in several parts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- Sikkim
- Arunachal
- J P Nadda
- Karyakartas
- Manipur
- Northeastern
- Meghalaya
- Assam
ALSO READ
Peacock Feather Smuggling Bust in Manipur
Crackdown on Matrimonial Meddling: Security Forces Target Insurgent Extortion in Manipur
NIA Arrests Key Insurgent in 2024 Manipur Case from Kerala
NIA Cracks Down on Insurgent Militants in Manipur
Reviving Tradition: The Vibrant Handloom Industry of Manipur's Naga Community