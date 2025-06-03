Punjab's Agrarian Economy at Risk: Warring Criticizes Land Pooling Policy
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president, criticized the land pooling policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government, claiming it threatens the state's agricultural economy. He also welcomed the return of party leaders and addressed rumors of party differences, affirming unity within the party.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has voiced concerns over the Aam Aadmi Party government's land pooling policy, stating it endangers the state's agricultural economy. He claimed the policy is driven by revenue motives and could disrupt Punjab's economic stability.
Defending the re-entry of party leaders into Congress, Warring emphasized unity, denying any internal discord. He highlighted the need for party expansion, referring to recent leader inductions from other political factions as beneficial to their cause.
With the Punjab Cabinet's nod to the policy, landowners are promised developed plots as compensation. Despite assurances from minister Aman Arora, Warring remains skeptical, questioning the policy's necessity given the current demand landscape for plots and housing.
