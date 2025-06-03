Left Menu

Spain Cancels Missile Deal: A Step Away from Israeli Tech

Spain has cancelled an agreement for manufacturing Israeli anti-tank missile systems in Madrid, signaling a move away from Israeli military technology. This decision affects 168 SPIKE LR2 systems, valued at 285 million euros. Spain aims for a total disconnection from Israeli technology amid geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:22 IST
Spain Cancels Missile Deal: A Step Away from Israeli Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain has called off a deal for the production of anti-tank missile systems initially set to be manufactured in Madrid by an Israeli firm's subsidiary. The Defence Ministry announced the move as part of an effort to reduce reliance on Israeli military technology.

The cancellation involves 168 SPIKE LR2 missile systems, estimated at 285 million euros, which were to be developed by Pap Tecnos, a Spanish subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. A government spokesperson declared the intent to disconnect entirely from Israeli technology, while the effects of this cancellation are under review.

Additionally, Spain has ceased arms exports to Israel and recognized a Palestinian state, further highlighting its strategic realignment. Concurrently, it seeks to engage in an International Court of Justice case alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza, although Israel disputes these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025