Spain has called off a deal for the production of anti-tank missile systems initially set to be manufactured in Madrid by an Israeli firm's subsidiary. The Defence Ministry announced the move as part of an effort to reduce reliance on Israeli military technology.

The cancellation involves 168 SPIKE LR2 missile systems, estimated at 285 million euros, which were to be developed by Pap Tecnos, a Spanish subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. A government spokesperson declared the intent to disconnect entirely from Israeli technology, while the effects of this cancellation are under review.

Additionally, Spain has ceased arms exports to Israel and recognized a Palestinian state, further highlighting its strategic realignment. Concurrently, it seeks to engage in an International Court of Justice case alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza, although Israel disputes these claims.

