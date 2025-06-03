Left Menu

Historic Election: Hugo Aguilar Poised to Lead Mexico's Highest Court

Hugo Aguilar, an Indigenous rights defender, is leading in the race to head Mexico's highest court following a groundbreaking popular election. With a significant lead over rival Lenia Batres, Aguilar's potential appointment marks a historic moment for Indigenous representation within Mexico's judiciary. However, concerns about the electoral process's complexity persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST
Hugo Aguilar, noted for his work in Indigenous rights, is leading the race to helm Mexico's supreme judicial body. The result is based on data released by the electoral authority, following the country's inaugural popular election for judicial positions.

With 87% of votes counted, Aguilar has secured approximately 4.94 million votes, accounting for 5.2% of the total votes cast. He leads Lenia Batres, a candidate affiliated with the ruling Morena party, who trails with 4.69 million votes, translating to 4.9% support. President Claudia Sheinbaum has lauded Aguilar's progress, noting the historical significance of potential Indigenous leadership in the judiciary since Benito Juarez.

Aguilar's legal expertise and experience as the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples' rights coordinator could soon play a pivotal role in the judiciary. Critics, however, raise concerns about the election's intricate process, which saw a 13% turnout for the selection of roughly 2,600 judges and magistrates, warning of possible implications for judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

