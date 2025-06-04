Left Menu

Escalation in the East: Ukraine-Russia Tensions Surge

A Russian rocket attack on Sumy killed four and injured 25, intensifying Ukraine-Russia tensions. President Zelenskyy condemned the assault as Ukraine conducted strikes on Russian territories, including the Kerch Bridge. Peace talks in Istanbul failed, and a US-proposed ceasefire was rejected by Russia, prolonging the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly rocket attack struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, leaving at least four dead and 25 injured, according to Ukrainian officials. The escalation had President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denouncing the attack, emphasizing Russia's intent to continue the three-year conflict.

The assault followed unproductive peace talks in Istanbul. Local officials reported that the rocket barrage hit apartment buildings and a central medical facility. Meanwhile, Ukraine's secret services claimed responsibility for further strikes on Russian soil, including damaging operations against the Kerch Bridge, an essential link for Russian military logistics.

Despite a Ukrainian drone attack damaging Russian air bases, peace seems elusive. Russia refuses to entertain a US-proposed ceasefire, solidifying the deadlock in negotiations. Ukraine's president continues to call for global intervention, stressing the need for US and European support to counter Russian aggression, as casualties mount on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

