South Korea's New Era: Lee Jae-myung's Decisive Leadership Challenge

South Korea has elected Lee Jae-myung as its new president, with the liberal leader securing a resounding victory over conservative rival Kim Moon-soo. Lee's win signals widespread voter dissatisfaction with the previous government's martial law attempt under President Yoon Suk Yeol, which caused nationwide turmoil.

Despite his mandate, Lee must address deep-seated political divisions exacerbated by the former administration's actions. While his Democratic Party commands a solid majority in parliament, Lee's policies will determine his success in bridging these divides, restoring democracy, and revitalizing the stagnating economy.

The diplomatic landscape presents additional challenges, with President Donald Trump's trade policies and rising anti-China sentiment complicating international relations. Domestically, Lee must navigate sensitive issues, including social unity, as critics fear unchecked power could further polarize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)