Lee Jae-myung's Victory: A New Era for South Korea

In a message on X, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lee Jae-myung for his election as the new president of South Korea.

Modi expressed optimism about collaborating with Lee to bolster the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership. Lee's election marks the end of significant political turmoil in South Korea, following a tumultuous period under the conservative leadership of Yoon Suk Yeol.

With this transition, expectations are high for Lee to lead South Korea into a new era of stability and progress.