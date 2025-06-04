Lee Jae-myung's Victory: A New Era for South Korea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his election as South Korea's president. Modi looks forward to strengthening India-ROK relations. Lee's victory ends political upheaval following the ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law. Expectations are high for Lee's leadership in stabilizing the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a message on X, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lee Jae-myung for his election as the new president of South Korea.
Modi expressed optimism about collaborating with Lee to bolster the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership. Lee's election marks the end of significant political turmoil in South Korea, following a tumultuous period under the conservative leadership of Yoon Suk Yeol.
With this transition, expectations are high for Lee to lead South Korea into a new era of stability and progress.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Congressional Scuffle at Immigration Center
Turkish Political Turmoil: Arrests in Istanbul's Municipality
Political Turmoil Amidst Karnataka Flood Crisis
Political Turmoil: Assam CM Sarma Clashes with Congress' Gogoi Over Pakistan Visit
Forging Educational Alliances: India's Strategic Partnership with Imperial College London