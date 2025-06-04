Lee Jae-myung's Ambitious Plans for South Korea: Diplomacy, Economy, and Unity

In a bold inaugural address, President Lee Jae-myung of South Korea laid out his extensive agenda: rekindling dialogue with North Korea, enhancing trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan, and spearheading economic revitalization.

Lee's presidency comes at a critical time, facing multifaceted challenges including US trade policies and North Korea's evolving military relations with Russia. However, Lee's firm diplomatic stance emphasizes the enduring US alliance as central to South Korea's foreign policy.

Despite domestic political divisions, largely remnants of former President Yoon's martial law episode, Lee aims for national unity and economic equality. His administration is poised for proactive governance, as he begins his term without a customary transition period.

