Political Crossroads: Chandrahar Patil's Party Shift
Chandrahar Patil, previously a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for Sangli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is set to join the ruling Shiv Sena. This move, announced by Minister Sanjay Shirsat, comes amidst larger political shifts in Maharashtra. Patil's past election efforts saw him come third behind Vishal Patil.
- Country:
- India
Chandrahar Patil, a wrestler who entered politics, is poised for a significant political shift as he is set to join the ruling Shiv Sena. This announcement comes from state minister Sanjay Shirsat, hinting at broader transformations within Maharashtra's political landscape.
During an interaction with journalists, Shirsat indicated ongoing changes within the Shiv Sena, describing a growing momentum of new members, including Patil, joining the party. Shirsat critiqued the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, suggesting internal issues within their ranks.
Reflecting on past electoral contests, Patil faced notable challenges. During the last Lok Sabha election, he ran as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate but lost to Congress leader Vishal Patil while struggling even to secure his electoral deposit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
