Left Menu

South Korea's New Leader Lee Jae-myung: Bridging Divides and Pursuing Peace

South Korea's new President, Lee Jae-myung, pledges to rekindle talks with North Korea and enhance partnerships with the US and Japan. Despite challenges like US tariffs and North Korea's military ties with Russia, Lee aims to reinvigorate diplomacy, reduce inequality, and stabilize a slowing economy during his term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:52 IST
South Korea's New Leader Lee Jae-myung: Bridging Divides and Pursuing Peace
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's new President, Lee Jae-myung, has launched his term with a pledge to resume talks with North Korea and fortify alliances with the US and Japan. Lee, a prominent liberal, rose from poverty to leadership, emphasizing a fight against inequality and corruption.

In his National Assembly speech, Lee emphasized confronting North Korean nuclear threats with strong US alliance deterrence while seeking peace through dialogue. Highlighting pragmatic diplomacy, he stressed enhancing trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo.

Key obstacles await Lee, including US tariffs and North Korea's ties with Russia. In response, Lee has initiated moves to address economic woes, called for unity to heal political divides, and plans to advance social and economic equality across South Korea.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025