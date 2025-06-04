Left Menu

Destruction in the Skies: Ukraine's Daring Strike on Russian Bombers

Satellite images reveal the destruction of seven bombers at a Russian air base in Siberia, targeted by Ukraine in a covert drone operation. The strike, which damaged or destroyed numerous aircraft, signifies a major blow to Russia's air force. President Putin has yet to comment.

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press reveal significant destruction following an audacious Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian air base in eastern Siberia. At least seven bombers, including Tu-95 and Tu-22Ms, lie in ruins on the tarmac of the Belaya Air Base, a key facility for Russia's long-range bomber force.

The attack, which Ukraine claims was meticulously planned over 18 months, reportedly damaged or destroyed a total of 41 Russian warplanes. This operation marks a substantial blow to Russia's military capabilities and prestige, as these bombers have been instrumental in launching cruise missile strikes across Ukraine since the conflict erupted in February 2022.

While the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed fires ablaze in various regions, the attempted strikes on additional bases were reportedly repelled. Russian President Vladimir Putin has refrained from commenting on this incident, which highlights the vulnerability of Russian military assets in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

