Montenegro's Second Term: Stability and New Ministries in Portugal

Portugal's political landscape witnessed continuity as President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa endorsed Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's decision to retain key figures in his cabinet. This decision follows the center-right alliance's recent electoral success.

While Montenegro's Democratic Alliance did not secure a working majority, they emerged victorious in the snap elections called after a lost confidence vote. Key figures, such as Joaquim Miranda Sarmento as Finance Minister, will maintain their roles, ensuring the continuity of crucial policies.

In a bid to address emerging challenges, Montenegro formed a new ministry that merges economy and territorial cohesion, appointing Manuel Castro Almeida at its helm. This strategic move underscores a fresh approach as the newly structured government prepares to take office.

