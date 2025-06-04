Left Menu

Montenegro's Second Term: Stability and New Ministries in Portugal

Portugal's President supports the acting Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's decision to maintain key ministers in his cabinet following a center-right electoral win. Portugal's new government will introduce a combined economy and territorial cohesion ministry led by Manuel Castro Almeida, with Joaquim Miranda Sarmento continuing as Finance Minister.

Lisbon | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:59 IST
  • Portugal

Portugal's political landscape witnessed continuity as President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa endorsed Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's decision to retain key figures in his cabinet. This decision follows the center-right alliance's recent electoral success.

While Montenegro's Democratic Alliance did not secure a working majority, they emerged victorious in the snap elections called after a lost confidence vote. Key figures, such as Joaquim Miranda Sarmento as Finance Minister, will maintain their roles, ensuring the continuity of crucial policies.

In a bid to address emerging challenges, Montenegro formed a new ministry that merges economy and territorial cohesion, appointing Manuel Castro Almeida at its helm. This strategic move underscores a fresh approach as the newly structured government prepares to take office.

