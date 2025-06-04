Karnataka Government Faces Blame for RCB Victory Celebration Tragedy

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called out the Congress government in Karnataka, holding it accountable for the tragic stampede during the RCB victory celebrations. He attributed the disaster to inadequate planning and a failure to implement necessary safety measures.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the grim outcomes of the incident, reporting that 11 individuals lost their lives and 33 sustained injuries near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event was organized to honor RCB's first-ever IPL victory after an 18-year wait.

Kumaraswamy expressed his profound shock over the preventable tragedy and urged the government to support the victims' families. He emphasized that safety measures should be prioritized to ensure that fans can celebrate without fear.