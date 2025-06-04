Left Menu

Karnataka Government Faces Blame for RCB Victory Celebration Tragedy

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for the stampede at the RCB victory celebration, blaming poor planning and lack of precautionary measures for the fatalities and injuries. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the crash resulted in 11 deaths and 33 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called out the Congress government in Karnataka, holding it accountable for the tragic stampede during the RCB victory celebrations. He attributed the disaster to inadequate planning and a failure to implement necessary safety measures.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the grim outcomes of the incident, reporting that 11 individuals lost their lives and 33 sustained injuries near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event was organized to honor RCB's first-ever IPL victory after an 18-year wait.

Kumaraswamy expressed his profound shock over the preventable tragedy and urged the government to support the victims' families. He emphasized that safety measures should be prioritized to ensure that fans can celebrate without fear.

