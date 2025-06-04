Karnataka Government Faces Blame for RCB Victory Celebration Tragedy
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for the stampede at the RCB victory celebration, blaming poor planning and lack of precautionary measures for the fatalities and injuries. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the crash resulted in 11 deaths and 33 injuries.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called out the Congress government in Karnataka, holding it accountable for the tragic stampede during the RCB victory celebrations. He attributed the disaster to inadequate planning and a failure to implement necessary safety measures.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the grim outcomes of the incident, reporting that 11 individuals lost their lives and 33 sustained injuries near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event was organized to honor RCB's first-ever IPL victory after an 18-year wait.
Kumaraswamy expressed his profound shock over the preventable tragedy and urged the government to support the victims' families. He emphasized that safety measures should be prioritized to ensure that fans can celebrate without fear.
ALSO READ
From Real Estate to Diplomacy: Charles Kushner's Controversial Path
Injuries Derail Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Dreams
BJP Rebukes Congress over Diplomatic Misinterpretation and Criticism
Sunrisers Hyderabad Spoil Lucknow’s Playoff Chances in High-Stakes IPL Clash
Controversial Celebration Grounds IPL Spinner