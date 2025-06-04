Left Menu

Minister Rane Faces Minority Commission's Notice: Advocates Eco-Friendly Bakra Eid

BJP Minister Nitesh Rane advises Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan to promote unity among minorities instead of tarnishing Islam's image. Rane suggests celebrating Bakra Eid in an eco-friendly manner, warning against potential Hindu-Muslim conflicts. Khan accuses Rane of maligning Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST
Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister and BJP leader, has emphasized the need for the Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman, Pyare Khan, to act responsibly. Rane criticized Khan's public statements about him, highlighting the latter's deferential behavior in private meetings. Rane urged Khan to foster unity among minority communities.

Rane reiterated his comments advocating for an eco-friendly Bakra Eid, suggesting the Muslim community embrace environmentally sustainable practices in celebrating festivals. He compared the approach to the Hindu community's acceptance of eco-friendly festivities. Rane argued that such measures could prevent communal tensions and emphasized the peaceful nature of the Hindu community.

The minister's remarks followed Khan's indication that the Minority Commission might issue a notice under Section 10 should intercommunity conflict arise. Khan accused Rane of damaging the reputation of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, while calling for an end to divisive rhetoric. Despite the escalating exchange, Rane insists a peaceful coexistence is possible through eco-friendly festivities.

