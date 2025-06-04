Left Menu

Minister Rane Takes a Swipe at Thackeray Amid Political Speculations

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane criticized Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, suggesting a surname change, as tensions rise ahead of potential alliances in the upcoming BMC polls. Rane remarked on the irony of those previously dividing the Thackeray family now advocating unity.

04-06-2025
Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane has publicly criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, suggesting that he is unworthy of the illustrious Thackeray surname. Rane recommended that Aaditya adopt the surname 'Khan or Sheikh,' implying that his recent statements don't align with the legacy established by Bal Thackeray, a well-known pro-Hindu policy advocate and founder of Shiv Sena.

Addressing media inquiries about the potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Rane expressed a positive view. He stated that any move towards reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is crucial and should be seen as beneficial. 'It's a family matter, whether they unite or not,' he commented, urging the public not to form premature opinions.

Rane's comments arrive as Aaditya Thackeray expressed concerns over government interference during festivals, advising the administration to prioritize critical issues like farmer suicides and flood management. Rane pointed out the absurdity of those who once divided the Thackeray family now promoting unity, comparing them to the manipulative Shakuni Mama from the Mahabharata.

