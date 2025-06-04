Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Trump's Call with Putin Amid Ukraine Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump reported a 'good conversation' with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who promised to respond to a recent Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airfields. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russia's ceasefire proposal, urging direct talks. Amidst ongoing military actions, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:56 IST
Tensions Escalate: Trump's Call with Putin Amid Ukraine Conflict
Amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe, former US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine. Putin reportedly promised a strong response to a recent Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airfields, a situation that continues to stir international concern.

The US administration continues to seek diplomatic solutions, though efforts to halt the full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022, are yet to yield results. Trump characterized his dialogue with Putin as fruitful but expressed skepticism about achieving immediate peace, reflecting ongoing frustration over the prolonged war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russia's ceasefire proposal as insincere, reiterating his desire for direct talks with Putin. Despite the diplomatic gridlock, military actions across the conflict zone show no signs of abating, with Ukraine's strategic drone strikes marking a significant escalation.

