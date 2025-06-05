Trump Calls for Probe into Biden's Autopen Usage

President Donald Trump has escalated political tensions by ordering an investigation into former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen—a mechanical device traditionally used to replicate authentic signatures. Trump has accused Biden's aides of overstepping presidential authority, claiming it covered up Biden's alleged cognitive issues.

The move has been supported by House Oversight Chairman James Comer, who has requested transcribed interviews with Biden aides. The Republicans contend that these aides were involved in a cover-up dubbed as one of the gravest scandals in U.S. history. Democratic counterarguments accuse the investigation of being a mere distraction.

Statements by various Republicans underscore a public demand for transparency concerning presidential actions. As the inquiry continues, Democrats argue it's a continuation of past failed attempts to impeach Biden, objecting to its substance and the motives behind it.

(With inputs from agencies.)