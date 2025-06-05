Trump Enforces New Travel Ban in Immigration Crackdown

In a significant escalation of his immigration crackdown, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States. The countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran, among others, named as threats to national security.

The move comes as part of Trump's broader efforts to control immigration and protect against what he termed 'foreign terrorists.' Former president Joe Biden had previously repealed similar bans during his term, calling them a 'stain on our national conscience.'

The latest directive could affect thousands, potentially disrupting planned educational exchanges and family reunifications. Reaction from affected countries varies, with some expressing willingness to cooperate, while others criticize the U.S. government's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)