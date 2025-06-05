Trump Enforces New Travel Ban in Immigration Crackdown
President Trump signs a new proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries to protect against 'foreign terrorists.' The directive is part of an ongoing immigration crackdown. Affected nations include Afghanistan, Iran, and Myanmar. Other countries face partial restrictions. The proclamation is effective June 9, 2025.
In a significant escalation of his immigration crackdown, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States. The countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran, among others, named as threats to national security.
The move comes as part of Trump's broader efforts to control immigration and protect against what he termed 'foreign terrorists.' Former president Joe Biden had previously repealed similar bans during his term, calling them a 'stain on our national conscience.'
The latest directive could affect thousands, potentially disrupting planned educational exchanges and family reunifications. Reaction from affected countries varies, with some expressing willingness to cooperate, while others criticize the U.S. government's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
Returning Home: The Venezuelan Exodus Amidst Immigration Crackdowns
Industrial firms struggle to meet Cyber Resilience Act’s security demands
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
More than 26 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces along Narayanpur-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh: officials.