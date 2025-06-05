Left Menu

BJP Leader R Ashoka Criticizes Congress Government Amidst Celebration Controversy

BJP leader R Ashoka criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for celebrating an IPL win instead of addressing a recent stampede that resulted in casualties. He accused them of insensitivity and demanded resignations, while Home Minister G Parameshwara reported 11 dead and 56 injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:11 IST
BJP Leader R Ashoka
BJP leader R Ashoka launched an attack on the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, accusing them of celebrating an IPL win while ignoring a recent tragic stampede that claimed lives.

He criticized state leaders for focusing on cricket festivities, including ceremonies at Vidhana Soudha involving figures like Virat Kohli and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, instead of supporting affected families.

Ashoka demanded resignations from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, broadcasting his claims on social media. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed 11 fatalities and 56 injuries from the incident, with most injured recovering or having been discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

