India's All-Party Delegation Advocates United Stance Against Terrorism on Global Stage

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with an All-Party Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. This interaction followed their diplomatic mission to Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain. Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction over the meeting in a social media post, emphasizing the delegation's global outreach initiative.

The delegation's visit aimed to brief key international players on India's Operation Sindoor and counter-terrorism policies in light of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the multi-party group underscored India's bipartisan front against terrorism. This unity, bridging opposition and ruling party members, conveyed India's firm stand on the international stage.

Kanimozhi highlighted the global impact of terrorism linked to Pakistan, urging for cohesive international measures to combat terror. The delegation included MPs from various political factions, such as the BJP's Brijesh Chowta and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta. The group's endeavors further drew attention to India's commitment to regional peace and security in its interactions with East and Southeast Asian nations.

