Political Turmoil in Karnataka: BJP Criticizes Congress Over Tragedy Response

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Karnataka's Congress for alleged insensitivity and corruption. He condemned the Deputy Chief Minister's commendation of police after a tragic stampede at a cricket stadium, which resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries, highlighting broader issues within the Congress's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:37 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing critique of the Congress party in Karnataka on Thursday, accusing them of prioritizing wealth over the public's concerns.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the insensitivity of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who he alleged, inappropriately praised police actions following a deadly stampede outside the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium.

The tragic event during an IPL victory celebration left 11 people dead and over 50 injured, prompting Chandrasekhar to label the Karnataka Congress as corrupt and incompetent.

